Tanzania: Dr Samia Blesses Form V1 Students, Teachers Engaged in Their Final Exams

Dar es Salaam — PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has wished success to Form Six students and teacher training college students sitting for their final examinations, urging them to remain calm, honest, and confident.

In her message, President Samia said she is praying for the candidates to have good health and peace of mind so they can perform well in the examinations, which are critical to their academic and professional future.

She also noted that the government continues to improve the education sector through various measures, including expanding student loans and scholarships, constructing universities in every region, and establishing vocational training colleges in every district.

The President further emphasized the importance of curriculum reforms to ensure education remains high-quality, affordable, and capable of equipping graduates with skills for self-employment, while aligning with global changes.

Her message comes as thousands of students across the country begin their final examinations at various levels of education.