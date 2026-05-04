Tanzania: Public Servants Urged to Uphold Integrity, Protect State Resources

4 May 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Mariam Said

Dodoma — DEPUTY Permanent Secretary in the President's Office - Public Service Management and Good Governance, Mr Xavier Daudi, has urged public servants to uphold integrity, safeguard government resources and deliver services fairly to improve efficiency in public administration.

Mr Daudi made the call over the weekend in Dodoma while addressing staff of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) during an internal meeting held under the theme "Statistics for Development."

He said many of the challenges facing public service stem from failure to treat government assets with the same care as personal property.

"The public service operates under established values, ethics and regulations set by the government through the President's Office. Any public servant who violates these standards must face appropriate disciplinary action," he stressed.

He added that accountability and prudent management of public resources are key to improving the working environment and enhancing staff welfare, including salaries and benefits.

For her part, Government Statistician Dr Amina Msengwa encouraged NBS employees to remain committed to their duties and leverage modern technology, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), to improve the accuracy and efficiency of data collection.

The Chairperson of the NBS Board of Directors, Ms Anne Makinda, commended the unity and teamwork demonstrated by staff, describing the institution as a family working collectively to fulfil its mandate.

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