Tanzania: Dodoma Unveils Strategy to End Violence Against Women, Children

Dodoma — THE Dodoma Region has officially launched its fouryear Strategic Plan to End Violence Against Women and Children (2026/27-2029/30), aimed at building a safe, inclusive and just society amid the region's rapid social and economic transformation.

The plan follows an extensive assessment of emerging challenges linked to Dodoma's fast-paced growth, largely driven by the relocation of public servants and expansion of economic activities.

It seeks to safeguard fundamental human rights, particularly for women and children who have historically been most affected by acts of violence.

Speaking during the launch over the weekend, Dodoma Regional Commissioner Rosemary Senyamule underscored that the success of the strategy will depend on strong, coordinated action from all stakeholders, including government institutions, the private sector, civil society and communities.

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"Efforts to end violence cannot be achieved by one side alone. The government has created an enabling environment through policies, laws and justice systems, strengthened further by the firm leadership of President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who continues to champion the fight against gender-based violence," Ms Senyamule said.

She commended the rollout of the Samia Legal Aid campaign, noting that the initiative has significantly expanded access to justice, especially for women and children who often lack legal awareness.

The RC stressed that limited knowledge of legal rights remains a major driver of abuse, describing the legal aid programme as a vital tool for empowering citizens to defend and claim their rights.

Ms Senyamule further recognised the contribution of the Ministry of Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Groups under Minister Dorothy Gwajima for providing guidance, policies and frameworks that enable regions to effectively implement the national agenda to eliminate gender-based violence.

Amid the rapid expansion of the capital city, she said new risk areas have emerged, with public spaces such as markets, transport hubs and entertainment centres increasingly becoming hotspots for gender-based violence, calling for targeted protection, preventive action and stronger community awareness.

The four-year strategy focuses on strengthening protection systems, improving services for survivors, expanding legal and human rights education, enhancing stakeholder coordination and promoting the use of data and evidence in planning and implementation.

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It also reinforces institutional accountability to ensure no woman or child is left behind in accessing justice and safety.

"Dodoma continues to play its role as the nation's administrative hub while ensuring its development reflects dignity, equality and respect for all. This is the direction we must take, and it is the responsibility of our generation," Ms Senyamule emphasised.