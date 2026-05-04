Tanzania: Kagame - Tanzania Our Key Partner, Strategic Link

Dar es Salaam — RWANDAN President Paul Kagame has reaffirmed Tanzania's crucial role as a strategic gateway for regional trade, describing the nation as a vital partner in East Africa's economic development.

Speaking during his one-day working visit in Dar es Salaam yesterday, President Kagame emphasised the importance of bolstering the longstanding neighbourly ties between the two nations, noting that Tanzania's infrastructure is a lifeline for Rwanda and other landlocked neighbours in the region.

"Tanzania is indeed a key partner for Rwanda. Over the years, we have strengthened our partnership across many sectors, particularly trade and logistics, facilitating Rwanda's connections to global markets," he said.

In particular, President Kagame singled out the Port of Dar es Salaam as a key shared economic asset that continues to play a central role in facilitating regional trade and boosting economic integration.

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He said the port remains essential for Rwanda's access to global markets, strengthening trade flows and supporting broader economic development across the East African region.

He reaffirmed Rwanda's commitment to deepening cooperation with Tanzania in order to accelerate national and regional development agendas.

"We are looking forward to working together to move our development agenda forward at full speed," he said.

"We have a shared responsibility to strengthen cooperation between our governments for the benefit of our citizens," said President Kagame.

He added that discussions held during the visit focused on improving systems to manage the growing volume of trade between the two countries, as well as accelerating the implementation of joint development projects aimed at enhancing regional connectivity and efficiency.

At the regional level, President Kagame emphasised that collaboration within the East African Community (EAC) and the African Union (AU) remains essential in advancing integration, economic transformation and shared prosperity.

He called for continued unity and a common vision among member states, particularly at a time when global geopolitical and economic uncertainties continue to affect development trajectories.

President Kagame also made reference to Rwanda's ongoing commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, noting that the country will soon honour Tanzanian citizens who demonstrated exceptional courage and compassion during that tragic period.

The one-day visit highlights the growing strength of bilateral relations between Tanzania and Rwanda, as both countries continue to prioritise economic cooperation, infrastructure development and regional unity as key pillars for sustainable growth.