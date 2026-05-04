Tanzania: Relief for Students As MP Delivers Water Pipes

4 May 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Kilimanjaro — STUDENTS of Toroha Secondary School in Mwanga District, Kilimanjaro Region, are set to be spared long treks in search of water after area Member of Parliament, Ngwaru Maghembe, donated pipes to improve water access at the school.

The pipes were handed over on his behalf by Mwanga District CCM Chairman, Ibrahim Mnzava, who said the MP had honoured a pledge made to the school leadership following concerns over the persistent water shortage.

"He made this promise during last year's general election campaign. In fulfilling it, he has delivered six 900-metre-long water supply pipes that will facilitate access to water at the school," said Mnzava.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Toroha Secondary School Headmaster Anthony Mziray thanked the MP for honouring his commitment, describing the support as invaluable to the institution.

"The biggest challenge at our school for many years has been access to clean and safe water. Students have been forced to interrupt their studies to fetch water from sources located three kilometres away," he said.

He added that the problem stemmed from a lack of infrastructure to channel water from available sources to the school.

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