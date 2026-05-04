South Africa: Call for Calm As Hantavirus Case Confirmed

The Department of Health (DoH) has called for public calm following confirmation of a rare Hantavirus case in a critically ill British national in South Africa.

The patient was a passenger aboard the cruise ship MV Hondius, which was travelling to the Canary Islands via Cape Verde from Argentina.

The ship was carrying some 150 passengers and went past several islands, including mainland Antarctica, Falklands, South Georgia, Nightingale Island, Tristan, St Helena and Ascension.

"Despite medical treatment provided to him at Ascension, his condition did not improve and necessitated his medical evacuation to a South African private health facility in Sandton for further medical management.

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"His laboratory test results came back positive for Hantavirus - a rare but potentially deadly virus transmitted primarily by rodents. The patient is still in critical condition in isolation but receiving medical attention," the department stated.

Two other passengers, a husband and wife, also experienced medical emergencies.

"While the ship was travelling past South African shores, some of the passengers experienced serious health complications arising from what was initially considered severe acute respiratory infections.

"[The] first patient was a 70-year-old male passenger who suddenly became ill on the ship en route from Ushuaia to St Helena Island, and presented with fever, headache, abdominal pain, and diarrhoea. Unfortunately, he passed away on arrival at St Helena Island. His mortal remains are in St Helena, awaiting repatriation to the Netherlands.

"The second affected passenger was of a 69-year-old female, the spouse of the first patient, who collapsed at the OR Tambo International Airport while trying to connect a flight to her home country of the Netherlands. She was taken to a nearby health facility around Kempton Park for medical attention and, unfortunately, passed away. Laboratory test results for the patient are outstanding," the department explained.

The DoH is working with the National Institute for Communicable Diseases and Gauteng Health Department authorities to "conduct contact tracing to stop potential spread of the virus by identifying and monitoring individuals who may have been exposed to the infected persons".

"In our view, there is no need for the public to panic because only two patients from the cruise ship have been within our borders.

"The World Health Organization is coordinating a multi-country response with all affected islands and countries to contain further spread of the disease," the statement concluded.