South Africa: Power System Remains 'Stable' Despite Winter Demand Increase

Eskom says the power system remains stable and resilient, despite increased electricity demand typically seen at the start of the winter season.

The power utility has maintained at least 350 days without implementing load shedding.

"[The system is] supported by sustained improvements in generation performance and disciplined operational execution.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Progress delivered through the Generation Recovery Plan has materially reduced reliance on diesel-fired generation, strengthened cost efficiency, and underpins Eskom's Winter Outlook, which projects no loadshedding for the period ahead," an Eskom statement read.

The Energy Availability Factor (EAF) now stands at some 60.14%, a 4.13% increase from last year.

"This performance reflects sustained progress under Eskom's turnaround strategy and represents a 4.52% improvement compared to the corresponding period two years ago.

"Between 24 and 30 April 2026, average unplanned outages declined to 12 795MW, a reduction of 1 854MW compared to the 14 649MW recorded over the same period last year, contributing to a less constrained power grid.

"Over the same period, the Unplanned Capacity Loss Factor (UCLF), which reflects unplanned outages, was 26.65%, representing a 4.21% reduction compared to the 30.86% recorded during the same period last year, thereby contributing to available capacity," the statement continued.

Dependence on diesel for Open Cycle Gas Turbines has also reduced, with expenditure reducing to R374.93 million, significantly decreasing from the R2.347 billion incurred in the same period last year (1 to 30 April 2026).

"This continued reduction demonstrates both the cost savings and the operational improvements achieved through Eskom's ongoing turnaround efforts. Overall, this positive trend highlights the growing stability and efficiency of the power system," the statement said.

Eskom will bring 3 063MW of generation capacity online ahead of the evening peak on Monday.

Meanwhile, Eskom's work to end load reduction is gaining momentum with some 352 968 customers now no longer affected.

Load reduction is implemented as a temporary measure in high-risk areas to protect both communities and the electricity network where illegal connections and meter tampering persist.

"To address these challenges sustainably, Eskom has launched a phased programme to eliminate load reduction by 2027. The programme targets 971 feeders and will benefit approximately 1.69 million customers across all provinces, out of Eskom's total customer base of 7.2 million.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Energy South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"With the feeders removed from load reduction to date, an estimated 352 968 customers are now benefiting. The remaining customers still due for load reduction removal by financial year-end are 122 817 in both Limpopo and Mpumalanga, 76 322 in Gauteng, 13 080 in both the Eastern and Western Cape, 5 936 in the KwaZulu-Natal and Free State, and 6 224 in the Northern Cape and North West provinces," the power utility said.