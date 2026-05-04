Africa: President Ramaphosa Calls for Reparations to Address Africa's Colonial Legacy

President Cyril Ramaphosa has renewed calls for reparations to address the enduring impact of colonialism and slavery on the African continent, arguing that meaningful redress must support development and economic justice.

In his weekly newsletter marking Africa Month, President Ramaphosa said while the continent celebrates its unity and shared identity, the legacy of colonialism continues to shape inequality, economic exclusion and instability across Africa.

"We are one people. Despite Africa's many languages and cultures, we take pride in a common identity, in our shared values and in a belonging that transcends geographical boundaries.

"Even as we celebrate our continent's vibrancy and dynamism, we are mindful of the legacy of Africa's colonial past and how it continues to shape our continent's fortunes," he said.

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The President highlighted that while most African countries achieved independence many decades ago, the effects of the colonial era are still evident in much of the inequality, economic exclusion, political instability and conflicts that persist in parts of Africa.

He also highlighted the transcontinental slave trade as one of the most extreme forms of dehumanisation, noting that millions of Africans were captured and treated as possessions. He said the wealth of former colonial powers was built on the exploitation of African people, land and resources.

President Ramaphosa also pointed to the looting of African cultural artefacts and the display of human remains in foreign institutions as part of the continent's historical injustice, adding that colonial powers have largely avoided full accountability.

The debate on reparations, he said, has gained renewed momentum following a recent resolution by the United Nations General Assembly, which declared the trafficking and enslavement of Africans as among the gravest crimes against humanity. The resolution calls for acknowledgement of harm, restitution, and the return of looted cultural property.

Quoting Guyanese academic Walter Rodney, the President stressed that the impact of slavery should be understood as "social violence" with long-lasting effects on African societies.

He rejected arguments against reparations that cite the passage of time or changes in modern states, saying such views ignore the intergenerational trauma and developmental setbacks caused by slavery and colonialism.

"Whatever form reparations ultimately take, they should be aligned with our continent's developmental objectives and assist African countries to tackle debt challenges, poverty alleviation, inequality and unemployment," President Ramaphosa said.

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He added that redress should include direct investment in Africa's development, expanded market access, skills and technology transfer, and the return of historical artefacts.

South Africa, he said, supports a unified continental approach to reparations, calling on former colonial powers to confront historical injustices with honesty and integrity and commit to tangible measures that advance Africa's growth.

President Ramaphosa drew parallels with South Africa's own reconciliation process, saying meaningful redress must be forward-looking and contribute to sustainable development across the continent.

"Just as truth and reconciliation has been an integral part of our own journey towards nationhood, so too must the former colonial powers confront the historical injustice of colonialism with honesty and integrity.

"Beyond that, they must make a clear commitment to tangible measures of redress that support Africa's growth and development," the President said. - SAnews.gov.za