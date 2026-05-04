South Africa: SAPS Captain Praised for Bravery

The Acting National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS), Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane, has commended Captain Johan "Pottie" Potgieter for his bravery after he secured a crocodile during an operation to recover the human remains of a suspected missing person.

"In a highly dangerous and complex operation along the Komati River, Captain Potgieter was hoisted from a South African National Parks (SANParks) helicopter into a crocodile-infested river, where he courageously secured a crocodile using a rope under extremely perilous conditions," police said in a statement on Sunday.

Following a week-long search for a missing businessman, authorities obtained permission to euthanise a crocodile suspected of attacking the victim. The animal was safely retrieved and relocated, enabling police and forensic experts to recover the remains.

Dimpane praised the captain as an example of the highest standards of service and dedication.

"Captain Potgieter's willingness to place his own life at risk, going far beyond the call of duty, reflects the unwavering commitment of SAPS members to serve and protect, even in the face of danger that could have cost him his life," she said.

The SAPS paid tribute to Captain Potgieter for his heroism, bravery, professionalism and dedication.

"His actions are a reminder of the courage and sacrifice demonstrated daily by members of the South African Police Service."