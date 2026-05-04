South Africa: Women Ministry Calls for Protection of Female Journalists

As South Africa reaffirms its commitment to constitutional democracy, the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities (DWYPD) has urged all stakeholders to collaborate effectively to ensure that female journalists can operate freely and securely.

The call coincided with the global observance of World Press Freedom Day on Sunday, marked this year against a backdrop of growing international concern over the safety of women in media.

In a statement, Minister responsible for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Sindisiwe Chikunga, called for urgent and strengthened measures to protect female journalists, noting that they remain exposed to escalated risks while performing their duties.

"Female journalists are disproportionately subjected to harassment, intimidation, online abuse and Gender-Based Violence (GBV) threats that not only endanger their safety but also potentially undermine the principles of media freedom and democratic governance," Chikunga said.

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The Minister underscored that a free, independent, and secure media environment is essential for the promotion of human rights, transparency, and accountability.

However, she said, for numerous women in journalism, "exercising these freedoms entails personal sacrifices."

Chikunga further linked violence against female journalists to broader societal challenges, including those addressed through South Africa's national response to Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF).

"Female journalists are not merely reporters; they are custodians of truth and democracy. Their protection is non-negotiable.

"It is imperative that their voices are not silenced by fear, violence or discrimination, whether in newsrooms, on the field, or online," the Minister said.

The department called on media houses to strengthen workplace safety regulations, including protections against harassment and digital abuse. It also urged social media platforms to implement decisive measures against online harassment and gender-based hate speech, while encouraging society to endorse and honour the vital role of women in the media sector.

The department reiterated the need to adopt frameworks, in accordance with international standards such as those advocated by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), which promote journalists' safety and combat impunity.