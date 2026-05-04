South Africa: SAWS Warns of Cold, Wet and Windy Weather

A period of cold, wet, and windy weather conditions is expected to affect large parts of the country from Monday through to Thursday.

This change in weather is associated with a cut-off low-pressure system expected to make landfall over the western parts of South Africa from Tuesday morning.

"The system is expected to initially affect the Western Cape, Northern Cape, and Eastern Cape before spreading eastward across the central and eastern interior from Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning," the South African Weather Service (SAWS) said.

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A cut-off low is a slow-moving or stationary weather system that can cause prolonged severe weather in one area.

Isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers are expected over the central and western interior of South Africa on Monday, with scattered thundershowers likely over the Free State, Northern Cape, western parts of North West, as well as parts of the Eastern Cape and the western regions of the Western Cape.

Rainfall is expected to become more widespread along the south-west coast.

There is a high likelihood of severe thunderstorms developing over the interior and the eastern parts of the Eastern Cape from the afternoon onwards.

These storms may result in heavy downpours leading to localised flooding, as well as damaging winds, hail, and excessive lightning.

Significant weather-related impacts are expected along parts of the Eastern Cape coastline and the adjacent interior on Tuesday and Wednesday, as well as over the eastern parts of the Western Cape from Tuesday afternoon through to Thursday.

"Widespread rainfall is anticipated over the Western Cape and Eastern Cape, extending into the Free State, with 24-hour rainfall accumulations likely to exceed 100 - 200 mm in places.

"This may result in widespread flooding. In addition, damaging winds and very rough sea conditions are expected, particularly along the south coast of the Western Cape and the Eastern Cape coastline," the weather service warned.

The public has been advised to exercise caution when travelling, especially in areas prone to flooding or reduced visibility; avoid crossing flooded roads and swollen streams, and to secure loose outdoor items due to strong winds.

The following weather-related impacts are anticipated as the cut-off low progresses over the country between Tuesday and Thursday:

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