Kenya: Ngatiari and Njeri Shine At NCBA Golf Series Migaa Leg

NAIROBI — Anthony Ngatiari and Teresia Njeri emerged as the standout winners at the 10th leg of the 2026 NCBA Golf Series held at Migaa Golf Club over the weekend, as the race for qualification to the Grand Finale gathered pace.

The event attracted a strong field of golfers, all competing for top honours and a chance to secure their place at the NCBA Golf Series Grand Finale scheduled for November at Karen Country Club.

In the Overall Men's category, Anthony Ngatiari delivered a composed performance to clinch the top prize, setting the pace in a competitive field of over 100 golfers.

Teresia Njeri, playing off handicap 28, impressed in the ladies' category with a solid round of 75 nett to emerge Overall Ladies Winner.

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She was followed by Agnes Wairimu (handicap 31), who carded 81 nett to finish as runner-up.

In Division Two Men, Timothy Murio (handicap 21) returned an excellent 71 nett to claim the winner's title, while John Kimani (handicap 24) followed closely with 72 nett to secure the runner-up position.

The Division Two Ladies category saw Suzanna Wanja (handicap 31) take top honours with 81 nett, ahead of Ruth Wangombe (handicap 28), who returned 85 nett to finish second.

Ruth Wangombe continued her strong showing in Division Three, where she emerged winner with 85 nett, while Wanjiru Ngariani (handicap 50) finished as runner-up after returning 95 nett.

In the Guest category, Jessy Ndegwa (handicap 12) posted an impressive 72 nett to claim the top prize.

Speaking after the event, Julius Mburu, NCBA Kiambu Branch Manager, noted that the series continues to play an important role in bringing golfers together while supporting growth across communities.

"We are pleased to be here at Migaa Golf Club for another successful leg of the NCBA Golf Series. This tournament continues to bring together golfers from different backgrounds, creating a strong sense of community and healthy competition. As NCBA, we remain committed to supporting platforms like this that not only grow the sport but also allow us to engage with our customers and partners," he said.

The Migaa leg marks an important stage in the 2026 series, with more golfers securing qualification spots as the journey towards the Grand Finale at Karen Country Club continues.