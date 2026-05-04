Kenya: TotalEnergies Kenya Posts Sh2.17bn Net Profit in 2025

4 May 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — TotalEnergies Marketing Kenya profit after tax jumped 45.9 percent to Sh2.17 billion in the year ended December 2025, supported by stronger margins and a sharp reduction in finance costs despite a contraction in top-line performance.

The oil marketer's profitability came against a backdrop of declining revenues, with turnover falling 5 percent to Sh143.94 billion and net revenue dropping 8.9 percent to Sh104.02 billion.

It said in its unaudited financial statements that profit before tax nearly doubled, rising 87.4 percent to Sh3.87 billion, lifted by a 33.2 percent increase in gross profit to Sh11.98 billion. This points to improved margins during the period, even as operating expenses rose 16.2 percent to Sh8.72 billion, reflecting higher cost pressures.

"The Company delivered a strong financial performance, recording a profit after tax of KShs 2,171 million (2024: KShs 1,487 million), demonstrating the resilience of the Company's business model and the disciplined execution of its strategy," according to the TotalEnergies Marketing Kenya Financial Statement.

"The Company's gross margins increased to KShs 11,978 million (2024: KShs 8,994 million), supported by higher sales volumes and increase in margins following the review of retail margins by the regulator."

Operationally, the company generated Sh7.65 billion in cash from its core business, a modest 4.1 percent increase, while cash reserves rose 17.5 percent to Sh13.44 billion, strengthening liquidity.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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