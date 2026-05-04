Zimbabwe: Maswanhise Bags Golden Boot, Young Player Award At Motherwell

4 May 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

Warriors forward Tawanda Maswanhise capped off a memorable campaign after scooping two major accolades at Motherwell FC's end-of-season awards ceremony held on Sunday evening.

The Zimbabwe international was named the club's Young Player of the Year and also claimed the Golden Boot, underlining his outstanding season in Scotland.

Maswanhise scored 22 goals in all competitions, his highest tally since joining Motherwell in 2024.

Of those, 17 came in league matches, making him the division's top goalscorer. He finished ahead of Benjamin Nygren of Celtic FC, who managed 15 goals.

Following his impressive form, Maswanhise has been nominated for the Scottish League Player of the Season award.

The forward's performances have already attracted interest from several European clubs, including Belgian giants RSC Anderlecht, English Championship side Blackburn Rovers, and Scottish heavyweights Celtic FC.

With his contract set to expire next June, uncertainty remains over whether Motherwell will retain the striker, particularly after his key role in the club's strong league campaign.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

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