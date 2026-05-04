Malawi: UDF Says It Is Ready for Victory in June 30 By-Elections in Mikoko and Kanjuli Ward, Machinga

The United Democratic Front (UDF) has declared confidence that it is ready to win the upcoming by-elections scheduled for June 30 in Mikoko Constituency and Kanjuli Ward in Machinga District, in what is expected to be a closely watched political contest.

UDF Secretary General, Generalino Lemani, says the party has already completed key internal processes and is fully mobilised ahead of the elections, which will fill two vacant seats in the area.

According to Lemani, the party has endorsed Ibrahim Ojesi to contest as its parliamentary candidate for Mikoko Constituency, while consultations are still ongoing to finalise the candidate for the Kanjuli Ward councillorship seat, with an official announcement expected soon.

Lemani has since urged UDF supporters and all candidates representing the party in the affected areas to maintain peace and avoid political violence, stressing that the party remains committed to democratic principles and peaceful campaigning.

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"UDF is a party of peace and democracy. We expect all our supporters and candidates to conduct themselves in a disciplined manner as we approach this important election," said Lemani.

On his part, Ibrahim Ojesi has expressed gratitude to the party leadership for placing trust in him, pledging to deliver victory for UDF in Mikoko Constituency.

Ojesi said if elected, he will prioritise development-focused initiatives aimed at improving livelihoods in the area, with a strong focus on health services, agriculture, and education.

He also pledged to continue and strengthen ongoing efforts to expand access to clean and safe water, a project he says he has already been supporting in parts of the constituency.

"I am honoured by this opportunity. My commitment is to work for the people and ensure that development reaches every corner of Mikoko," Ojesi said.

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) is expected to conduct the by-elections on June 30, following the deaths of Mikoko Member of Parliament Jaffalie Mussa and Kanjuli Ward Councillor Simplex Diwa, which created the two vacancies now set to be filled.

As campaigning gathers momentum, attention is shifting to how parties will position themselves in a district where both political competition and voter expectations are expected to be high.