Malawi: Karonga Community Hails DC Mwambo's Commitment to 'Make the District Great Again'

Chiefs, civil society activists, and residents of Karonga District have commended the new District Commissioner, Willard Mwambo, for what they describe as his strong and visible commitment to improving service delivery and restoring public infrastructure in the district.

Karonga, which has in the past been associated with incidents of unrest and deteriorating infrastructure, is now reportedly experiencing gradual improvements in public services and facilities shortly after Mwambo assumed office.

Paramount Chief Kyungu said the district is witnessing renewed attention to long-neglected government assets and services.

"For example, broken trolleys, beds, and wheelchairs at Karonga District Hospital have been repaired and are now operational. This has never happened before," said Kyungu.

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Residents also point to the revival of stalled development projects. One such project is the Ngerenge Health Centre, which had been abandoned since 2022.

"The project was abandoned in 2022, and since then, the community has been walking about 20 kilometres to access health services. But now, it is almost a history," said Hilda Mwakikunga, a resident of Ngerenge.

Youth activist Steve Simsokwe also praised Mwambo, describing him as "God-sent" for the district.

According to Simsokwe, the DC has introduced initiatives aimed at motivating public servants, including sourcing support from local companies to reward high-performing staff.

"This has encouraged public workers to work harder," he said.

He further claimed that Mwambo has taken an active role in environmental cleanliness and ensuring that mining activities in the district do not negatively affect residents.

"Mwambo has been at the forefront of cleaning public spaces in the district. He is a hands-on leader," Simsokwe added.

In response, DC Mwambo thanked the community for its support and confidence in his leadership.

He emphasized that Karonga has strong potential for development, especially with increased funding support.

"With the K5 billion Constituency Development Fund, Karonga will not be the same," he said.

Mwambo also dismissed the perception of Karonga as a violent district, describing its people as peaceful and hardworking.

"I don't agree with those who label Karonga as violent. The people here are peaceful and committed to development. That is my experience," he said.

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He further thanked the administration of former President Professor Peter Mutharika for the confidence shown in his appointment and the introduction of enhanced development funding.

Since 2020, Karonga has reportedly operated with limited public infrastructure after several government buildings, including the District Commissioner's office, were damaged during past protests.