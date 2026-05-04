Kenya: Social Media Overtakes TV, Radio As Top News Source in Kenya

Nairobi — Social media has become the leading source of news for Kenyans, overtaking television and radio, according to new data from the Media Council of Kenya.

The report shows 39 percent of news consumption now comes from platforms such as Facebook, X and TikTok, up from 37 percent in 2024. Television follows at 31 percent, while radio accounts for 21 percent.

Other sources lag behind, with family and friends at four percent, online news websites three percent and newspapers just one percent.

The shift has been driven by increased smartphone use, faster internet speeds and personalised content, with TV daily reach dropping to 57 percent in 2025 from 63 percent the previous year.

Despite the decline, Citizen TV remains the most watched station, while Radio Citizen leads in radio listenership.