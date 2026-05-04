Sudan: Cabinet Underscores Combating Corruption, Smuggling, and Narcotics

The Cabinet held a meeting on Sunday in Khartoum chaired by Dr. Kamil Idris, during which it reviewed the efforts of the Ministry of Interior and the General Intelligence Service in combating corruption, smuggling, and narcotics, underscoring the imperative of confronting this dangerous phenomenon affecting Sudanese society.

Minister of Culture, Information, Tourism and Antiquities, Khalid Al-Eisir, stated in a press briefing that the Cabinet stressed the need for enhanced media awareness to counter the threats of narcotics, activate regional and international agreements, and strengthen information-sharing mechanisms in this field. He added that the spread of narcotics constitutes another war targeting the Sudanese people.

He further noted that the Cabinet received a briefing from the Governor of the Gezira Scheme, Engineer Ibrahim Mustafa, on the overall performance of the project, indicating that 80 percent of the scheme's area had been cultivated last year, with preparations underway to cultivate 1.3 million feddans in the current season.

Al-Eisir said the Cabinet also heard a briefing from the Minister of Federal Governance and Rural Development, Engineer Mohamed Salih Kortikela, on rural development, including challenges and opportunities to support the vision of scholars and university professors in this regard.

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He pointed out that the Cabinet reviewed a set of proposals presented by the Minister of Animal Resources and Fisheries, Professor Ahmed Al-Tijani Al-Mansouri, aimed at raising the ceiling of executive performance through the recruitment of qualified competencies under the umbrella of ministries.

The Minister added that the Cabinet was briefed on the status of electricity supply across the country and measures to address increased demand amid the destruction caused by the terrorist militia, including expanding transmission capacity, accelerating street lighting across major roads in the national capital, and leveraging renewable and alternative energy sources.

He also noted that the Cabinet received a report from the Minister of Religious Affairs and Endowments, Bashir Haroun, on preparations for this year's Hajj season and efforts to remove all impediments to ensure the comfort of pilgrims.

The Cabinet commended the efforts of the Wali of Khartoum State in preparing the environment for the state's return to normalcy and affirmed its support for Khartoum State's future plans.