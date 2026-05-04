Sudan: Prime Minister Reaffirms Commitment to Supporting Stability in West Kordofan and Meeting Citizens' Needs

4 May 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris has reaffirmed the government's commitment to addressing all challenges and impediments affecting operations in West Kordofan State, in order to support stability in the state and ensure the provision of essential services and citizens' needs.

This came during his meeting on Sunday with the Wali of West Kordofan State, Maj. Gen. (Rtd.) Expert Mohammed Adam Mohamed Jaied.

During the meeting, the Wali presented a detailed briefing on the overall situation in West Kordofan State, particularly the security and humanitarian conditions and their impact on civilians.

He disclosed that large numbers of internally displaced persons (IDPs) from the state are currently residing in several states, noting that the majority are now in North Kordofan State. He called for urgent humanitarian intervention to meet the needs of the IDPs, particularly with the approaching rainy season, which is expected to further exacerbate the suffering of those affected.

The Wali of West Kordofan also extended a message of appreciation to the Sudanese Armed Forces, praying for their victory, for mercy upon the martyrs, for the recovery of the wounded, and for the safe return of all prisoners and missing persons.

Read the original article on SNA.

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