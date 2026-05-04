Namibia: Planned Power Outage to Hit Kavango Regions

Residents and businesses in the Kavango West and East regions will experience a planned power outage on 17 May as the Namibia Power Corporation (NamPower) carries out maintenance on key electricity infrastructure.

In a statement issued on 24 April, Northern Regional Electricity Distributor (Nored) says the power will switch off at 07h00 and is expected to be restored at 19h00.

Nored spokesperson Simon Lukas says the interruption will affect the entire Kavango West and East regions, including electricity supply to parts of Angola and Shakawe in Botswana.

"The power shutdown will allow NamPower to repair a broken white phase conductor at the Mururani road crossing and to carry out maintenance on the Otjikoto-Rundu 132kV line," he says.

The work will also include the replacement of wooden crossarms on Mahango and Mpasi 66kV feeders, and will allow Nored to do maintenance on the line.

Residents are urged to treat all electrical installations as alive at all times as power may be restored without prior notification.

Residents are also advised to switch off appliances, plan ahead for vulnerable individuals who depend on electricity and minimise opening refrigerators and freezers to maintain temperature.