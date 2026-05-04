Namibia: Remembering Si !gobs

Monday marks a solemn moment in Namibia's history as the Damara community remembers one of its courageous sons, Simson !Gobs, who died on 4 May 1985.

Operating under the banner of the Damara Raad, !Gobs played a significant and often under-recognised role during a highly volatile period of the liberation struggle.

At a time when engagement with Swapo-especially its internal, banned leadership-carried serious personal risk, he helped create rare spaces for dialogue, cooperation and political alignment.

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His participation in, and contribution to, the historic Damara Raad-Swapo Lusaka Summit symbolised an important bridging of divides. That moment was not just about political strategy; it reflected a deeper commitment to unity in the broader struggle against apartheid rule in Namibia.

His death only months after returning from the Lusaka summit cut short what might have been an even more impactful role in the final years leading up to independence. Yet his legacy remains embedded in the spirit of collaboration and courage that defines Namibia's liberation journey.

Commemorations like this are important. They remind us that independence was not the work of a single movement or figure, but of many individuals, across different formations, who took risks to push history forward.

- Karl Aribeb is a pre-independence Namibia National Students Organisation activist and historian