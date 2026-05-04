Zimbabwe: Sikhala Explosives Case Delayed As Defence Alleges Political Plot

4 May 2026
263Chat (Harare)

The case involving Zimbabwean opposition figure Job Sikhala and his uncle Alexander Ferrowst Thema has been postponed to 3 August 2026 by a South African court.

The two were arrested in November 2025 after police said they discovered explosives in a car driven by Thema with Sikhala travelling as a passenger.

However, questions have been raised over the circumstances of the arrest.

Police officers are said to have handcuffed Sikhala at the scene despite him not being the driver or owner of the vehicle while his uncle was not immediately restrained.

Sikhala's legal team argues that the manner of the arrest suggests he was specifically targeted pointing to possible political motivations.

In court, the defence claimed the explosives had been planted in the car by individuals allegedly linked to the government.

Lawyers told the court that Sikhala had been lured to a meeting in Pretoria during which one of the individuals briefly left with the car keys.

They allege this was when the explosives were placed in the vehicle.

Prosecutors requested the latest postponement, saying investigations are still ongoing.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

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