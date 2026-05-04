Uganda: Police Sound Alarm Over Rising Child-Related Cases During Holidays, Urge Parental Vigilance

Police have issued a strong warning to parents, guardians, and communities over the rising number of child-related incidents recorded during school holidays, many of which are linked to negligence and lack of supervision.

"It is our role as parents, guardians, and members of the community to take full responsibility for our children. We must work together to avoid incidents that can affect them emotionally, psychologically, and physically, Diana Nandawula

According to police, cases commonly reported during holiday periods include child disappearance, sexual offences, reckless behavior, and the involvement of minors in criminal activities such as housebreaking and other petty crimes.

Speaking on the matter, Deputy Police Spokesperson Diana Nandawula said many of these incidents can be prevented if parents and communities take a more active role in protecting children.

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"During holidays, we tend to register a number of cases involving children. Many of these incidents stem from parental negligence, including leaving children unattended at home without proper care," she said.

Nandawula warned that leaving children alone exposes them to multiple risks, including exploitation by criminal elements and dangers such as fire outbreaks, where they may be unable to rescue themselves.

She emphasized that children often mirror what they see in their surroundings, urging parents and guardians to provide guidance and discourage behaviors that may lead them into crime.

Police are now calling for a collective approach to child protection, urging communities to take shared responsibility in ensuring children's safety.

Parents have been encouraged to maintain open communication with their children, teaching them to remain vigilant, avoid strangers, and report any suspicious individuals or behaviors.

Nandawula also stressed the importance of preparing children for emergencies by ensuring they know key information such as their parents' or guardians' phone numbers and other emergency contacts.

"Sometimes children are not prepared to respond in dangerous situations. Equipping them with basic safety knowledge, including memorizing emergency numbers, can help them seek assistance when needed," she noted.

She further called on all stakeholders, including government agencies, public transport operators, and the wider public, to play their part in safeguarding children.

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"Our goal is to ensure that by the end of the holidays, all children are safe. This requires a joint effort from parents, the community, and all responsible institutions," Nandawula concluded.