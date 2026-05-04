Tanzania: Makonda Calls for Financial Strength to Safeguard Press Freedom

4 May 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Matern Kayera

Dodoma — MINISTER for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Paul Makonda has called on stakeholders at the World Press Freedom Day forum to develop sustainable income streams to protect the integrity and dignity of press freedom in the country.

He made the remarks recently in Arusha while representing the Prime Minister, Mwigulu Nchemba, at the national climax of World Press Freedom Day celebrations.

Mr Makonda explained that without financial resilience, media houses and journalists risk falling under the influence of wealthy interests.

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"It is difficult to realise true press freedom if journalists themselves are struggling economically," he said.

He added: "The freedom we seek must go hand in hand with building a strong economic foundation for journalists and media institutions."

He added that strengthening economic capacity would free media outlets and journalists from operating under the influence of those with financial power.

"Our economic capacity will liberate media outlets and journalists from working according to the wishes of those with financial power," he said.

He also urged media organisations and journalists to rely on accurate and credible sources of information to avoid misinformation, which could cause public alarm and prompt government intervention.

Mr Makonda stressed the importance of verifying information, noting that issuing apologies due to lack of diligence is not a good practice.

Moreover, he called on media stakeholders to report any public relations officers in ministries, regions, institutions, agencies or councils who fail to cooperate with journalists seeking information or clarification, so that appropriate action can be taken.

In another development, he urged media stakeholders to support the implementation of the National Development Vision 2050 to enable the country to achieve its targeted economic goals.

As part of efforts to improve the working environment for journalists and media institutions, Mr Makonda also called on the forum to form a team that will collaborate with the ministry to review and implement the forum's 15 resolutions directed to the government.

"The ministry will work with you to implement all your resolutions so that when we meet again next year, we can see the results," he said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry's Permanent Secretary, Mr Gerson Msigwa, said that 600 participants attended the forum.

A total of 52 resolutions were adopted, including 15 directed to the government, 15 to media institutions, 13 to journalists, three to development partners and the private sector and six general resolutions.

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