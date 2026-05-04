Tanzania: Welcoming Kagame, Ruto As New Chapter for Regional Prosperity Opens

editorial

Dar es Salaam — THIS week, Tanzania stands at the centre of an extraordinary diplomatic convergence.

As we welcome President Paul Kagame of Rwanda yesterday and prepare to host President William Ruto of Kenya, who will address our Parliament on Tuesday, we are seeing the coalescence of a unified vision for East Africa built on shared infrastructure, industrial ambition and a relentless focus on regional prosperity.

The presence of these two leaders in Dar es Salaam is a powerful signal that the EAC has moved beyond the era of tentative cooperation into an age of decisive integration.

Our "bullish" outlook on the region's growth is grounded in the tangible political readiness displayed by the current leadership to harmonize our economies.

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The significance of these visits lies in their focus on the "hardware" of development.

The Central Corridor remains the backbone of our regional trade and the commitment to accelerate the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) link--connecting the Dar es Salaam Port to Rwanda, Burundi and the DR Congo is the catalyst we need.

This project is about drastically reducing the cost of doing business, slashing transit times and ensuring that our port acts as the undisputed gateway for the East African hinterland.

Adding to this momentum is the bold proposal by Aliko Dangote to establish a massive oil refinery in Tanga.

This represents a strategic shift in our regional narrative. For too long, the EAC has exported raw materials while importing finished products.

By exploring an integrated refinery project, we are positioning ourselves to control the value chain, secure energy independence and hedge against the volatility of global fuel prices.

When combined with the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) projects, this refinery proposal moves the region from being a spectator in the global energy market to being a serious player.

Tuesday's address by President Ruto, followed by the Tanzania-Kenya Business and Investment Forum, serves as a critical checkpoint for the removal of non-tariff barriers.

The political will is undeniable. Our leaders are clearly signalling that the borders between us should be bridges, not walls.

By harmonising trade policies and investment frameworks, we are creating a single, integrated marketplace of over 300 million people which is increasingly attractive to global investors.

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As we celebrate this diplomatic synergy, the challenge now shifts to the private sector and the citizens of our respective nations.

The groundwork is being laid. The infrastructure is being planned. The political barriers are being dismantled.

The infrastructure of tomorrow is being built today and it is incumbent upon our business community to seize these opportunities.

We welcome our neighbours to Tanzania not just as guests, but as partners in a historic mission.

The message is clear: East Africa is open, ready and increasingly interconnected.

The dream of a seamless, industrial and prosperous region is no longer a distant ambition. It is a work in progress and this week, we are taking a giant leap forward.