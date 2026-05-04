Kenyans Increasingly Trust Media--but Misinformation Fears Remain High

Nairobi — Public trust in Kenya's media is showing signs of recovery, even as concerns over misinformation and content credibility continue to shape audience perceptions.

According to the State of the Media 2025 Survey Report by the Media Council of Kenya, 79 percent of Kenyans now express some level of trust in the media, marking an improvement from previous years.

The findings point to a gradual rebuilding of confidence in mainstream media, with audiences recognising its role in providing timely, relevant and credible information.

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However, the report also highlights a persistent credibility challenge. Nearly half of Kenyans--46 percent--still believe media coverage of government is unfair, reflecting ongoing concerns about bias and editorial independence.

Misinformation remains the biggest worry for audiences, with 28 percent citing the spread of false or misleading information as their top concern. This comes at a time when the rise of digital platforms and artificial intelligence is making it harder for audiences to distinguish between verified and manipulated content.

The report further notes that a majority of Kenyans lack the ability to identify AI-generated content, exposing them to increased risk of misinformation and digital manipulation.

Despite these concerns, audiences continue to rely on media as a key institution for accountability, with many valuing its role in highlighting government actions and shaping public discourse.

At the same time, the report reveals a major shift in how Kenyans consume news, with social media emerging as the dominant platform. About 39 percent of respondents now rely on social media as their primary source of news, overtaking television and radio.

The transition reflects a broader digital reality, with 74 percent of Kenyans actively using social media platforms, largely accessed through mobile devices. Nearly half of users spend more than three hours daily on these platforms, underscoring their growing influence on information consumption.

In contrast, traditional media continues to lose ground. Television viewership has declined to 57 percent, radio listenership to 41 percent, while print readership has dropped sharply to 13 percent.

The findings highlight a growing tension in Kenya's media ecosystem--where audiences still trust traditional media, but increasingly turn to fast, accessible digital platforms for news.

The report concludes that while trust in the media is strengthening, the battle for credibility is far from over, particularly in an environment where speed, technology and information overload are redefining how news is produced and consumed.