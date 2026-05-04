Kenya: Ruto to Address Tanzanian Parliament in Rare Diplomatic Gesture During State Visit

Nairobi — President William Ruto is in Tanzania for a two-day state visit aimed at strengthening diplomatic and economic relations between the neighbouring countries.

During the visit, Ruto will hold talks with his counterpart, President Samia Suluhu, beginning with a private meeting before leading joint bilateral discussions involving delegations from both sides.

The talks are expected to focus on enhancing cooperation in trade, investment, infrastructure and transport--sectors seen as critical to advancing integration within the East African Community.

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Officials say the visit will also provide an opportunity to review ongoing partnerships while identifying new areas of collaboration. The two leaders are expected to address the press following their engagements.

Several cooperation agreements and Memoranda of Understanding are set to be signed, underscoring renewed efforts to boost joint development initiatives.

Ruto and Suluhu will also attend a Kenya-Tanzania Business Forum, bringing together private sector players to explore opportunities for expanding cross-border trade and investment.

A key highlight of the trip will be Ruto's address to Tanzania's Parliament in Dodoma on Tuesday morning--an uncommon diplomatic honour that signals growing ties between the two nations.

In a notice to lawmakers, Mussa Azzan Zungu confirmed the address, urging Members of Parliament to attend the sitting.

Analysts note that such invitations for a sitting head of state to speak before a foreign legislature are rare and typically reflect strong bilateral relations and shared strategic interests.

Ruto is expected to conclude the visit later on Tuesday, as both Kenya and Tanzania continue efforts to deepen regional cooperation and unlock economic potential within the East African bloc.