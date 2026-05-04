Somalia: Kenyan Health Minister Urges Reopening of Somalia Border, Citing Economic Losses

Nairobi — Kenya's Health Minister Aden Barre Duale has renewed calls for the reopening of the long-closed border between Kenya and Somalia, saying the prolonged shutdown is ineffective and depriving the government of revenue and regulatory oversight.

Speaking at a graduation ceremony at a madrasa in Waberi ward in Garissa County, Duale said cross-border movement of people and goods continues informally despite the official closure.

"The border could generate significant revenue for the government, and immigration authorities would have an opportunity to properly screen people. But now you say the border is closed, yet that exists only on paper," he said.

Duale added that he has discussed the issue with President William Ruto and expressed optimism that official border crossing points will soon be reopened.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"We want the border reopened, and I will continue engaging the president on this matter," he said.

The minister argued that reopening the frontier would help revive economic activity in Garissa and the wider northeastern region, restoring livelihoods and boosting trade among local communities.

He said formalizing cross-border movement could increase government revenue, improve regulation and strengthen cooperation between Kenya and Somalia.

In February, Ruto announced plans to reopen the border during a development tour of Mandera, aiming to end a closure that has lasted for more than 15 years.

The president said the move is intended to unlock trade opportunities, stimulate the economy in northeastern Kenya and reconnect communities separated by the prolonged shutdown.