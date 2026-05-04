Angola: President João Lourenço Reaffirms Investment in Electricity Expansion

Luau — President João Lourenço reaffirmed on Monday that the government will continue to invest heavily in expanding the electricity and drinking water supply throughout the country to guarantee economic development and the well-being of the population.

Speaking to the press after inaugurating the Luau Photovoltaic Park in the eastern province of Moxico, the Head of State said that the new infrastructure reinforces the national strategy of increasing the energy supply, as energy is an indispensable element of economic growth.

The president added that the government is working to ensure a healthy population through the expansion of drinking water and a more dynamic economy sustained by electricity.

'There can be no development without energy. There can be no economy without energy. There can be no industry without energy,' he said, emphasizing the importance of the energy sector in attracting investment, particularly in the manufacturing industry.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

According to the statesman, the objective is to transform agricultural production into consumer goods by creating added value and revitalising the national economy.

With regard to the goal of achieving universal electrification, João Lourenço assured the public that the government will continue to expand the network to all 21 provinces while simultaneously investing in various energy sources, including hydroelectric, thermal, and photovoltaic.

However, the Head of State emphasized the priority given to clean energy sources, particularly hydroelectric and solar energy, at a time when fossil fuels are becoming scarcer and more expensive.

Where the national grid does not reach, we will resort to alternatives such as solar parks,' he assured us.

When asked about the potential expansion of the solar park installation programme, which was initially planned to cover 60 locations by 2027, João Lourenço said that the government is committed to extending this initiative beyond these regions.

'Our goal is to bring energy to the whole country, regardless of the source,' he said, adding that the priority is to serve populated areas and those with economic activity.

The President also said that investing in renewable energies would help preserve the environment and reduce public spending due to the high cost of fossil fuels.

With regard to the security of the infrastructure, which covers an area of over 60 hectares, João Lourenço advocated the direct involvement of communities in its protection.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Investment Angola Energy By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

While acknowledging the need for formal surveillance mechanisms, the statesman pointed to collective awareness as the main guarantee of preserving the equipment.

'Communities have the greatest responsibility in preventing acts of vandalism,' he said, appealing to the role of families and traditional authorities in educating young people.

The Head of State also advocated reporting and holding potential offenders accountable as a way to safeguard investments that are considered strategic for local and national development. ART/HD/DAN/AMP