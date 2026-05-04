South Africa: Cervical Cancer Elimination Programme to Be Launched This Week

The Cervical Cancer Elimination Programme will be launched later this week at the Moletsane Sports Complex in Soweto.

South Africa records with some 5 700 cases of cervical cancer each year while 3000 women die from cervical cancer-related complications.

However, with Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) vaccination, regular screening, and early treatment, lives can be saved.

"Each year we spend millions of Rands to treat women suffering from cervical cancer. This is a global disease that is the second biggest killer of women after breast cancer.

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"Fortunately, unlike with breast cancer, there is a formula to eradicate it. The formula provides, among other actions, that 90% of girls between the ages of 9 to 15 year be vaccinated with HPV vaccine. This year, we are launching a huge campaign to eradicate this cancer.

"The most vital part of the campaign is this vaccination campaign. We plead to parents to give consent [for] their children to be vaccinated. In so doing, they will be saving the lives of their own children," Health Minister, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, said in a recent post on social media platform X.

Earlier this year, the department launched the 2026 HPV vaccination drive aimed at vaccinating girls aged 9 years and older to protect them from developing cervical cancer later in life.

"The HPV vaccine is safe and most effective when provided from age nine or before girls become sexually active. In South Africa, the HPV vaccination was approved by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority in 2008 for its efficacy and safety. Millions of girls in South Africa have received the HPV vaccine without any serious side effects.

"The success of the campaign to protect girls from this preventable, yet deadly disease hinges on stronger collaboration among all stakeholders, particularly parents and caregivers, who are required to complete the vaccination consent forms issued by schools to eligible girl learners," the department explained.

The programme will be launched on Friday.