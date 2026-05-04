South Africa: Government Reaffirms Commitment to Media Freedom

4 May 2026
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Government has reaffirmed its commitment to a free and vibrant press in South Africa.

The commitment coincides with the commemoration of World Press Freedom Day, observed this year under the theme: "Shaping a Future at Peace: Promoting Press Freedom for Human Rights, Development and Security."

South Africa remains the highest-ranked country in Africa in the 2026 World Press Freedom Index, published by Reporters Without Borders, placing 21st out of 180 countries globally.

"This year's World Press Freedom Day is a call to harness the power of the media to shape narratives that promote discourse on global peace and human rights.

"Government commends media institutions committed to fair and ethical journalism and emphasises the responsibility to provide accurate and verified information," the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) said on Sunday.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

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