South Africa: Manamela Presents Higher Education Annual Performance Plan to Parliament

Higher Education and Training Minister Buti Manamela has outlined an ambitious "system reset" for the post-school education and training (PSET) sector.

This comes as he presented the department's 2026/27 Annual Performance Plan (APP) and budget priorities to Parliament.

Manamela, joined by Deputy Ministers and Director-General Nkosinathi Sishi, presented Vote 17 to the Portfolio Committee on Higher Education, which allocated R443 billion over the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework across universities, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges, Community Education and Training (CET) colleges, Sector Education and Training Authorities (SETAs), the National Student Financial Aid Scheme, and Quality Councils.

In his presentation, Manamela said the APP represents a decisive shift from fragmented planning and compliance-driven processes towards measurable outcomes, accountability, and system-wide integration.

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"This APP is the operational expression of the national skills revolution mandate articulated by President Cyril Ramaphosa during the 2026 State of the Nation Address, and not an isolated administrative document," Manamela said.

The Minister noted that the APP is grounded in a broader reform trajectory initiated following extensive consultations across the post-school education and training sector after he assumed office in July 2025.

APP key priorities include:

· Expanding access and student success across the PSET system;

· Strengthening TVET colleges and artisan development pathways;

· Improving workplace-based learning and employability outcomes;

· Stabilising and reforming NSFAS;

· Stronger SETA accountability and alignment;

· Embedding outcome-based performance measurement; and

· Integrating planning across the sector.

Manamela acknowledged findings presented by the Auditor-General of South Africa, highlighting weaknesses in aspects of the APP, and confirmed that corrective measures are already underway.

"We accept the findings of the Auditor-General. Producing reports is not performance! Performance is whether students complete, whether artisans qualify, and whether graduates find work.

"We have therefore strengthened outcome-based indicators, improved alignment with national priorities, and tightened systems of accountability and verification," he said.

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The Minister also confirmed that the department is finalising Service Level Agreements (SLAs) with all SETAs, strengthening infrastructure performance measurement tracking, and standardising data definitions and verification processes across the system.

The APP outlines several major delivery targets for 2026/27, including support for more than 1.15 million university students, over 520 000 TVET college enrolments, and more than 700 000 students funded through NSFAS.

It also targets 91 800 workplace-based learning opportunities and 22 000 artisan certifications, alongside expanded occupational qualifications and alignment with priorities such as the Just Energy Transition, digital economy, and industrial policy priorities.

Manamela said the department's focus remains on ensuring that public investment in education and training translates into tangible economic opportunities, and that young people ultimately judge the system by whether it delivers results.

Sishi also presented detailed APP indicators, implementation plans, and a technical response to the Auditor-General's findings to the committee.