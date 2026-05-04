Sudan: Finance Minister Emphasizes Expansion of Electronic Tax Collection

4 May 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

The Minister of Finance, Dr. Gebreil Ibrahim, has underscored the importance of strengthening electronic tax collection as part of efforts to develop the Tax Chamber's capacities, in line with the state's digital transformation agenda.

During a meeting with the Secretary-General of the Tax Chamber, Badr Al-Tamam Mohamed Saad, and senior officials, the Minister described expanding the tax base and reaching new taxpayers as the key current challenge.

Dr. Ibrahim reviewed the Chamber's operations and recent collection performance, stressing the importance of benefiting from international best practices in electronic invoicing systems.

For his part, the Secretary-General provided a detailed briefing on electronic collection efforts and the reinstatement of the e-invoicing system. He also submitted a rollout plan for the system to the Ministry of Finance, noting that implementation is progressing steadily. He said the initiative aims to enhance transparency, increase revenues, reduce disputes between the Tax Chamber and taxpayers, and support the government's broader tax reform agenda.

Read the original article on SNA.

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