South Africa: Huffing and Puffing Will Blow This House Right Down

3 May 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Bhekisisa Mncube

The evidence is against you, but bluster is your friend. So when court comes calling, snort, wheeze and snit your way out of trouble.

Ah, Chief Dwasaho! There is something almost poetic about a leader who arrives before the ANC's no-Integrity Commission with lungs full of oxygen, but pockets curiously short on evidence. Take Sisisi Tolashe, Minister of Social Development. As first laid bare in Daily Maverick, the story is simple yet unclear.

Two Chinese-donated SUVs, reportedly destined for the ANC Women's League, enter the political bloodstream. And yet, my leader, the cars do not behave like assets under stewardship. They vanish. They reappear in explanation, but not in the record. Their paper trail reads like a draft rather than a record.

The irony, my leader, is almost too rich. Before a body meant to interrogate integrity, the defence rests not on documentation, but on narrative. That the vehicles were kept safe. That those intentions were pure. That nothing untoward occurred.

Then comes the turn. Had the cars been registered under the ANC Women's League, they risked being attached. So, they were kept off the books. Protected, we are told, almost by ancestral decree.

But we know the SUVs are not in storage. They are in motion. They moved. They circulated. They lived a life in the minister's own family orbit.

And so the...

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