Botswana: All Eyes On Botswana Relay Teams in Finals

Gaborone — History was made on home soil as Botswana men's 4x100m relay team booked a place in the Debswana World Athletics Relays finals for the first time ever.

The men's 4x100m team sent the crowd into a frenzy after finishing second in their heat with a new National Record of 37.96 seconds. Anchor leg Letsile Tebogo produced a trademark surge, clawing back from fourth position to cross the line in second and secure automatic qualification.

"We give credit to the whole team. Tebogo's finish was special, but this was about all four runners executing," a team official said after the race.

The historic final will see Botswana line up against Australia, Netherlands, Great Britain, Canada, Germany, the United States and defending champions, South Africa.

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Meanwhile, the men's 4x400m team regulars on the World Relays stage also advanced, clocking 2:57.52 to finish second behind Australia. The quartet now has a shot at redemption after a costly baton exchange error in the qualifying round one.

Collen Kebinatshipi assured Batswana that the team would make amends.

"We know where we went wrong. In the final, we will correct our mistakes and deliver for the nation," he said.

In the final, Botswana will face familiar rivals including track nemesis, South Africa, along with Netherlands, Zimbabwe, Portugal, Australia, Qatar and Belgium.

Not all Botswana teams progressed to the finals. The women's 4x100m, mixed 4x100m and women's 4x400m squads will now shift focus to World Championship qualifying round one.

With a National Record broken, a global star delivering on home track, and a chance at redemption, the stage is set for a memorable finale in Gaborone.

BOPA