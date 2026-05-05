Rwanda: Emergency, High-Occupancy Vehicles Allowed to Use Bus Lanes

Kigali city authorities have clarified that dedicated bus lanes, introduced to improve the efficiency of public transport, may also be used by other authorised vehicles under specific conditions.

Emma-Claudine Ntirenganya, the City of Kigali spokesperson, said the lanes are mainly reserved for public buses, but access is also permitted for selected categories of vehicles in line with existing traffic guidelines.

"In addition to public buses, emergency vehicles such as ambulances, fire trucks, and other officially recognised emergency response vehicles are permitted," she explained.

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High-occupancy vehicles carrying eight or more passengers are also allowed to use the lanes. This includes coasters and private vehicles transporting groups of eight or more passengers.

She explained that school buses are similarly permitted to use the dedicated lanes, alongside vehicles operating under official police escort, including authorised convoys and those being escorted for security or official purposes.

However, Ntirenganya clarified that utility service vehicles, such as water or electricity repair teams, are generally not allowed to use the lanes unless they are operating under an official emergency response with authorisation.

"The key principle is that dedicated bus lanes are not status-based, they are function-based, prioritising high-capacity transport and emergency movement, not individual privilege," she explained.

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Authorities have urged all road users to respect the guidelines governing DBLs, warning that misuse undermines the purpose of the system and affects public transport efficiency.

Ntirenganya emphasised that dedicated bus lanes are part of Kigali's people-centred and sustainable mobility approach, designed to move more people efficiently, reduce congestion and gas emissions, and improve overall traffic flow and the air we breathe.

"We encourage all road users to respect the guidelines for the benefit of everyone," she added.

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In April, the City of Kigali extended its dedicated bus lanes from short queue sections near junctions to continuous lanes, in a move aimed at speeding up public transport across the capital.

Four key corridors will be introduced in the first phase, operating during peak hours--6am to 10am and 5pm to 9pm.

The corridors include the Downtown-Payage-Kanogo-Rwandex-Sonatube-Giporoso (Ku Cya Mitsingi) route, Sonatube-Kicukiro Centre-Nyanza Bus Park, Downtown-Former 1930 Prison-Nyabugogo Bus Park, and Downtown-Gloria Hotel-City Plaza.

Alternative roads

Meanwhile, the National Police have clarified roads that can be used by vehicles not allowed to use Dedicated Bus Lanes to avoid traffic congestion.

One of the alternative routes includes Kiyovu-Rugunga-Kanogo roundabout-former Cadillac-Ecole Internationale de Kigali- Mu myembe-Unilak-Sonatubes-Kwa Didi-Kabeza-Kanombe.

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Drivers can also use Kiyovu-Rugunga-Rwampara-Gikondo-Magerwa-Gatenga-Kicukiro Centre-Niboye-Kabeza-Rubirizi-Busanza-Secteur-Kubademobde-Mulindi-Masaka-Kabuga.

Some drivers from Kicukiro Centre continue the road from Muyange-Busanza-Secteur- Kubademobde-Mulindi-Masaka-Kabuga.

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Those from Nyabugogo, can use Nyabugogo-Kinamba-Former Utexrwa-Mu Kabuga ka Nyarutarama-Ku mavaze-Kibagabaga-Kimironko-Kigali Parents school-kuri 12-Kanombe-Masaka-Kabuga.

Those from Kimironko can use the road to Nayinzira-Industrial zone-kuri 15-Kanombe-Kabuga or Masaka.

Alternative road to Kicukiro dedicated bus lane

If a driver is coming from the city center to Kicukiro District, the route is: Kiyovu - Rugunga - Gikondo - Magerwa - Murambi - Nyanza Bus Park.

There is also another route: Downtown - Nyamirambo - Miduha - Rebero - Nyanza Bus Park.

SP Emmanuel Kayigi, the Traffic Police spokesperson, told The New Times that authorities are still conducting an awareness campaign on the proper use of dedicated bus lanes, adding that penalties for violations have yet to be clarified and enforced.