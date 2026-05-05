Luanda — The Ministry of Telecommunications, Information Technologies and Social Communication (MINTTICS) reiterated on Sunday, in Luanda, the commitment of the Angolan Executive to strengthen freedom of the press, expression and universal access to information, as part of the celebrations of World Press Freedom Day, which is marked today.

Angola reaffirms commitment to press freedom

Luanda - The Ministry of Telecommunications, Information Technologies and Social Communication (MINTTICS) reiterated on Sunday, in Luanda, the commitment of the Angolan Executive to strengthen freedom of the press, expression and universal access to information, as part of the celebrations of World Press Freedom Day, which is marked today.

According to a note sent to ANGOP, this year's celebration takes place under the motto 'Freedom of expression in the face of the artificial intelligence revolution', a theme considered current in the face of the challenges posed by digital transformation, proliferation of fake news, disinformation and erosion of public trust in information content.

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In the message alluding to the anniversary, MINTTICS highlights that the date, established by UNESCO in 1993, is an opportunity to reflect on the strategic role of the media in strengthening democracy, participatory citizenship and institutional transparency.

It stresses that information should be seen as a public good, in which greater professional rigor, economic sustainability of the media, observance of journalistic ethics and strengthening of media and digital literacy are required.

In this context, the Government says it is implementing programmes and actions aimed at the technical and technological modernisation of the sector, continuous training of professionals, improvement of socio-professional conditions, expansion of access to sources of information and consolidation of editorial independence in public bodies.

It also mentions that the implementation of the Executive's National Institutional Communication Plan 2024-2027 is underway, as well as initiatives to update the legal framework linked to the registration, licensing, regulation and exercise of journalistic activity in the country.

In the message, the Government urges media professionals to do competent, rigorous, responsible journalism that respects ethics and deontology, capable of contributing to the preservation of peace, national unity and economic and social development.

World Press Freedom Day was proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly in December 1993, following a recommendation from UNESCO.

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The date honors the Windhoek Declaration, adopted in 1991 in Namibia, which advocated a free, independent and pluralistic African press.

In Angola, the Constitution of the Republic enshrines, in article 40, the right to freedom of expression, press and information, principles considered essential to the democratic rule of law. FG/CS/DOJ