Tanzania: Ruto Jets in Dar for a Mission to Deepen Kenya-Tanzania Bilateral Ties

Dar es Salaam — PRESIDENT William Ruto has arrived in Tanzania for a two-day State visit aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between the two neighbouring countries.

According to information from the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and East Africa Cooperation, President Ruto will be officially received with full military honours at the State House Dar es Salaam by his host, President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

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The two leaders are expected to hold bilateral talks focused on deepening Tanzania-Kenya cooperation in key areas of mutual interest, including trade, investment and regional integration.

President Ruto is scheduled to address the Parliament Tanzania in Dodoma on May 5, 2026, before concluding his official trip.

The visit underscores the continued efforts by the two East African Community partner states to reinforce diplomatic ties and advance shared development priorities.