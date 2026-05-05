Tanzania Reinstates Veteran Journalists Previously Ousted By the Accreditation System

4 May 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dotto Lameck

Dar es Salaam — THE Tanzanian government has introduced a special arrangement aimed at enabling veteran journalists who were previously affected by the accreditation (Ithibati) system to re-enter the formal journalism profession, in a move designed to strengthen efficiency and professionalism within the country's media sector.

This was stated today, May 4, 2026, in Parliament in Dodoma by the Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Paul Makonda, while presenting the ministry's revenue and expenditure estimates for the 2026/2027 financial year.

Makonda said that through the Journalists Accreditation Board, the ministry has prepared a legal guideline that will establish procedures for identifying and certifying these journalists based on experience, competence, and professional ethics.

He noted that the guideline is being implemented in accordance with the Media Services Act, Cap. 229, which aims to strengthen the regulation of the journalism profession through an effective and accountable institutional framework.

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Under the new arrangement, veteran journalists will undergo a special assessment of their work experience, professional competence, and adherence to ethical standards before being granted formal accreditation to continue practicing in line with the law.

He said the objective of the initiative is to raise professional standards in the media sector, ensure equal participation of journalists in sector development, and create a balanced ecosystem between new entrants and highly experienced practitioners in the industry.

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