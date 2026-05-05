Tanzania Orders Hospitals to Provide Healthcare Service Without Barriers

Mwanza — HEALTH sector leaders and workers across the country have been directed to fully prepare for the implementation of Universal Health Insurance to ensure Tanzanians access healthcare services without barriers.

Minister for Health, Mohamed Mchengerwa, issued the directive on May 3, 2026, in Mwanza during the opening of a senior staff council meeting of the Ministry, stressing that the 2026/27 budget must reflect national priorities and direction.

Speaking at the meeting, the minister said that the Universal Health Insurance goes beyond possession of an insurance card, emphasising the need for a strong and efficient health system backed by improved infrastructure and robust ICT systems.

"Medicines must be available. Human resources must be adequate, motivated and well-equipped to deliver," he said.

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Additionally, he underscored the importance of promoting local production of health commodities, noting that procurement through the Medical Stores Department (MSD) and other systems should prioritise locally manufactured products without compromising quality.

"A nation that does not build its capacity to produce medicines and medical supplies will always remain vulnerable to price fluctuations, logistical challenges and global shocks. Strengthening local production will reduce costs, create jobs for our youth and enhance the country's economic resilience," he said.

The minister also called for the expansion of mental health services, urging that they should not remain concentrated in a few referral hospitals but be extended closer to communities.

"Mental health is not a luxury for urban areas; it is a necessity for every family, every school, every village and every workplace," he emphasised.