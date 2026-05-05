Botswana: Foot and Mouth Disease Crisis Threatens Nation Livelihoods

Gaborone — Botswana is currently battling a serious outbreak of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) that has spread across several parts of the country, placing pressure on the economy and livelihoods, says the Acting Minister of Lands and Agriculture, Dr Edwin Dikoloti.

Engaging with faith-based organisations in Gaborone recently, Dr Dikoloti said the situation had an immediate impact on Botswana's beef exports, especially the loss of access to the European Union market under the SADC-EU partnership agreement.

He described the situation as both unusual and deeply worrying.

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Dr Dikoloti said it has exposed gaps in the country's disease control systems.

Dr Dikoloti said there was an urgent need for a clear recovery plan to help the country regain its FMD-free status.

This, he said, was key to reducing losses and reopening international markets.

Dr Dikoloti stressed that the outbreak was not just about livestock or the economy, but about people's lives.

"In Botswana, many households depend on cattle for income and food, so any disruption affects entire communities," he said.

He explained that government was now changing its approach by working more closely with other partners, including the private sector and faith-based organisations.

"In the past, these groups were not often involved in agriculture matters, especially during emergencies, but they are now seen as important partners in finding solutions," he said.

He emphasised the important role played by faith-based organisations during trying times.

"With their strong presence in communities, they are able to reach people on the ground, offer support, and help spread important information to farmers and families," he said.

Representing the Zion Christian Church, Bishop Sir Wonder Masebola said FMD in Bobirwa dated back to the 1980s, a period he described as a dark phase for pastoral subsistence farmers whose livelihoods depended on cattle.

He explained that, in an effort to make a breakthrough and defeat FMD in Bobirwa, traditional leaders and members of the clergy were brought on board.

He said voluntary regiments, each with a coordinator, were established to patrol borders and assist officials.

Bishop Masebola therefore said the government needed collective support, as it could not manage the situation on its own, adding that Conservation International played a key role in the fight by training regiments and herd boys.

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While acknowledging that government had deployed security personnel to patrol borders, he said that their numbers remained insufficient.

He also highlighted that strong relationships between neighbouring countries had borne fruit, with nations working together in joint border patrols.

BOPA