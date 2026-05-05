Uganda Launches Electric Buses in Capital City to Boost Clean Transport

Kampala, Uganda — Uganda has deployed a fleet of locally manufactured electric buses in the capital, Kampala, marking a significant step toward cleaner urban transport, officials said.

E-Bus Xpress Kiira Ltd., a subsidiary of the state-owned Kiira Motors Corporation, announced in a statement on Monday that it officially launched electric mass transit operations in the city on Sunday.

Speaking at the launch, Minister of Works and Transport Edward Katumba Wamala said the initiative represents a key milestone in Uganda's transition to an organized, efficient, and sustainable public transport system.

"This initiative demonstrates our commitment as a government to modernize mobility, reduce reliance on fossil fuels, and support locally manufactured solutions that create jobs and drive economic growth for our country," Wamala said.

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Ian John Kavuma, executive director of E-Bus Xpress, described the rollout as a defining moment in the country's mobility transformation.

"This is not merely the introduction of a new transport service; it is the establishment of a system that reflects our national ambition for industrialization, environmental stewardship, and improved quality of life for our people," Kavuma said.

The company said the buses are operating along key routes in the central business district, targeting high-demand commuter corridors. The fleet is expected to expand to 300 electric buses in Kampala by June 2028.

At the national level, Uganda plans to deploy 1,500 electric buses across 14 cities, supported by 260 charging stations to ensure efficiency, reliability, and network sustainability.

The Kampala rollout follows earlier operations in eastern Uganda, where electric buses have been serving routes linking Jinja and surrounding towns since 2024. ∎