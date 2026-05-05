Zimbabwe Crisis Driving Migration Says Chamisa

4 May 2026
263Chat (Harare)
By Kudzaishe Chimonera

Former opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has called for peaceful coexistence among African nationals in South Africa, condemning xenophobia and violence targeting migrants.

In a statement, Chamisa expressed gratitude to the South African government and its people for hosting African migrants while urging unity across the continent.

"Our nations share history, borders, culture, and the values of Ubuntu/Unhu, humanity and mutual care," he said.

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He warned against growing hostility towards foreign nationals calling instead for inclusive communities.

"The path forward is not to turn neighbour against neighbour, but to build communities where everyone can live without fear and where the law protects all," he said.

Chamisa also called for deeper African integration, proposing stronger unity across the continent.

"We need a New Africa based on a strong union under the United Nations of Africa. Africa must have one currency, one border, one visa, one language, one peace force and one government," he said.

He said many Zimbabweans living in South Africa had migrated due to economic and political challenges at home.

"Zimbabweans in South Africa are not there on account of luxury or choice but they are there by reason of the untenable political, economic, and social situation in Zimbabwe," he said.

Chamisa linked the country's difficulties to disputed elections citing observations by the Southern African Development Community following Zimbabwe's 2023 polls.

"Zimbabwe faces a gigantic crisis occasioned by a gigantic fraud in elections.The Zimbabwe crisis is a crisis of disputed and discredited national processes. A point reiterated and concluded by SADC in their 2023 electoral observer mission report," he said.

He added that migration was largely driven by economic hardship and limited opportunities.

"Many Zimbabweans seek opportunities outside their own country because of economic hardship, limited employment opportunities, currency and cost-of-living pressures, and the desire to secure education, safety, and dignity for their families," he said.

Chamisa condemned attacks against migrants and called for respect and dignity.

"We condemn acts of humiliation, intimidation, harassment, and violence targeting foreign nationals, especially African migrants," he said.

He also urged Zimbabweans abroad to respect the laws of their host country.

"Zimbabweans must be known for peace, cooperation, respect, and hard work, not for conflict or criminal activities," he said.

Chamisa called on regional leaders and SADC to urgently address the root causes of migration and instability in the region particularly the situation in Zimbabwe.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

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