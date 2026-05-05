Ethiopia: Bahir Dar Undergoes Tourism Revolution As Mega Investments Take Shape - Deputy PM

Addis Ababa — Bahir Dar, the Amhara regional capital, is entering a new phase of tourism-led transformation as major investments and flagship developments begin reshaping the city's economic and cultural landscape, Deputy Prime Minister Temesgen Tiruneh said.

Speaking at the official launch of the Four Points by Sheraton Tana Hotel, Temesgen described the 3.3 billion Birr project as a major milestone in Bahir Dar's ambition to become one of Ethiopia's leading tourism destinations.

The hotel, which will be developed by MIDROC Investment Group on the historic site of the former Tana Hotel, is expected to be completed within 18 months.

"This major project marks a significant step forward for the rise of Bahir Dar and our country as a tourism destination, while also contributing to economic recovery," Temesgen said.

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He noted that the investment reflects growing confidence from the private sector and praised MIDROC for its continued engagement in key sectors such as agriculture, mining, and tourism.

"The company's proactive role in filling critical investment gaps during challenging times serves as a strong example," he added.

Temesgen emphasized that the project aligns with Ethiopia's broader efforts to build a resilient and sustainable economy through tourism development and private-sector participation.

MIDROC Investment Group Chief Executive Officer Jamal Ahmed reaffirmed the company's commitment to the project, saying the government's improving investment climate has created favorable conditions for expanding tourism infrastructure.

"We are taking advantage of the favorable environment created by the government to contribute to the revival of the tourism sector," Jamal said.

He added that the hotel will meet international standards and be delivered on schedule.

The new hotel will be built on 32,440 square meters of land and will feature 120 modern guest rooms, four international restaurants, a conference hall capable of hosting more than 1,000 guests, and leisure facilities including a swimming pool.

Alongside the hotel launch, the Deputy Prime Minister also inaugurated the Felege Ghion Eco Resort, describing it as another major step in strengthening Bahir Dar's tourism appeal.

"Lake Tana is an inexhaustible source of development and a beacon of beauty that will never fade," Temesgen said.

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He highlighted Bahir Dar's unique geographic significance--where Lake Tana meets the Abay River (Blue Nile)--describing the city as a destination capable of refreshing "the human spirit, body, and soul."

According to Temesgen, tourism projects such as the Gorgora Eco Resort and the newly inaugurated Felege Ghion Eco Resort are helping elevate the region's profile both locally and internationally.

Developed under the government's Gebeta Le Hager Initiative, the eco-resort includes entertainment facilities, retail spaces, an amphitheater, and riverfront infrastructure designed to boost tourism activity and create economic opportunities.

"It is a resort that strengthens the local tourism industry while adding a new layer of beauty and growth to the city," he said.

Temesgen said the government remains committed to developing tourism as a strategic economic sector and urged investors who have already secured land in Bahir Dar to begin implementation without delay.

Reflecting on the city's future, he described Bahir Dar as a place where history and modern development intersect.

"Hundreds of years have passed since history began to be written in this area. Today, history is moving forward," he said.

During his visit, the Deputy Prime Minister also toured several major infrastructure projects, including the Bahir Dar Stadium, a new airport terminal, the regional Supreme Court, and ongoing corridor development projects.

"We have confirmed that our path is right and our destination is certain," Temesgen said. "We will not rest until Bahir Dar becomes a cradle of civilization."