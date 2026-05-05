Kenyans in South Africa Urged to Carry IDs and Avoid Risk Areas Amid Xenophobic Attacks

4 May 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Kenya High Commission in Pretoria has issued a safety advisory urging Kenyans living in South Africa to remain vigilant following recent demonstrations that have reportedly affected foreign nationals in parts of the country.

In the advisory, the High Commission called on Kenyan citizens to exercise heightened caution in their daily activities and avoid areas experiencing unrest or public demonstrations.

Kenyans in South Africa have also been advised to always carry valid identification documents to facilitate easy verification when necessary and to ensure their safety during security checks or emergencies.

The mission further encouraged Kenyan nationals to stay informed through official channels and to promptly report any incidents affecting their safety or well-being.

The advisory comes amid growing concerns over sporadic protests in certain regions of South Africa, which have in some cases led to disruptions and heightened tensions involving foreign communities.

The High Commission assured Kenyans that it is closely monitoring the situation and remains committed to providing consular assistance where needed.

Citizens have been urged to remain calm, avoid unnecessary movement in high-risk areas, and comply with local security instructions at all times.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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