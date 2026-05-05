Mozambique: HCB Contributed $300 Million to the Mozambican State in 2025

Maputo — Hidroelectrica de Cahora Bassa (HCB), the company that operates the Cahora Bassa dam on the Zambezi river, in the central Mozambican province of Tete, contributed about 300 million dollars to the Mozambican state in 2025, including taxes, fees and dividends, according to the HCB accounts that were unanimously approved at an annual general meeting of the company, held last Thursday.

Despite the serious drought conditions restricting the level of water in the Zambezi, HCB was able to honour its commercial undertakings. It continued to supply power to its main customers - namely the electricity companies of South Africa (Eskom), of Zimbabwe (ZESA) and of Mozambique itself (EDM). It also sent power to the regional market via the Southern African Power Pool (SAPP).

According to the chairperson of the HCB Board of Directors, Tomas Matola, "HCB obtained income of around 344 million dollars and net profits of 112 million dollars, which reflects prudent management of the water and financial resources'.

"The export of electricity', Matola added, "continues to play a relevant role in generating foreign exchange, contributing to the country's robust balance of payments'.

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HCB has faced a sharp reduction in the level of water stored in the dam reservoir. At the end of the 2024/2025 rainy season, the reservoir was 26.01 per cent full. Thanks to the restrictive measures imposed by the HCB management, the level rose to 27.23 per cent by the end of December.

This was more than the 21.19 per cent registered in the same period of 2024.

The heavy rains in the first months of 2025, have boosted the level of water in the reservoir to 56 per cent.

Matola said that HCB is continuing its modernization projects, including the rehabilitation of the power station on the south bank of the river and of the sub-station in the town of Songo.

HCB is also pushing ahead with expansion projects, notably the building of a second power station on the north bank of the river, and of a photovoltaic power station.

Matola said that the current scenario could lead to production of electricity in excess of the 11.716,76 gigawatt-hours planned for this year. This would be an increase of 7.29 per cent on the production recorded in 2025.

"The results attained in 2025 show the resilience of HCB faced with a demanding hydrological context, as well as our commitment to operational sustainability, and to the creation of economic and social benefits for the country', said Matola.