Mozambique: One Dead in Terrorist Attack

Maputo — A group of Islamist terrorists launched an attack on Thursday in Ancuabe district, in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado, causing the death of one person.

The terrorists also burned down a historic Catholic Church, in the São Luís de Montfort parish.

According to the Bishop of Pemba, the provincial capital, António Juliasse, the church's infrastructure was completely destroyed, and "this episode is another significant blow against the religious presence in northern Mozambique.'

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Witnesses, cited by the independent newsheet "Carta de Moçambique', said that the incursion began around 15.00, carried out by a group that had been sighted earlier that day in the fields of the village of Muaja, located along National Road Number 14.

"During the incursion, several civilians were captured and forced to listen to hate speeches. The parish in question had Cameroonian missionaries, who were not present at the time of the invasion', a source said.

According to reports, a significant portion of the population had to take refuge in the bush, and days later moved to Ancuabe town, and to Nanjua, in Montepuez district.

The Diocese of Pemba points out that over 300 catholics have been killed since the beginning of the terrorist attacks in October 2017, and at least 117 churches and chapels have been destroyed in Cabo Delgado.

According to a report carried by the independent conflict registration project ACLED (Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project), terrorist activity tended to intensify last April, especially in villages in the districts of Macomia (Litandacua) and Muidumbe (Miangaleua).