Africa: Ethiopian Airlines Named Africa's Best Airline 2026

4 May 2026
Horn Diplomat (Hargeisa)
By Kadir Moustapha

Addis Ababa — Ethiopian Airlines said it has been named Best Airline in Africa at the 2026 APEX Passenger Choice Awards, citing strong passenger confidence and loyalty across its global network.

In a statement, the airline said the award reflects continued customer trust and highlights its focus on delivering a smooth, comfortable and dependable travel experience, from booking through to arrival.

"The recognition reflects the confidence and loyalty of passengers who continue to choose Ethiopian Airlines," the carrier said, pointing to consistent performance in service delivery, onboard comfort and operational reliability as key factors meeting evolving traveler expectations.

The awards, organized by the Airline Passenger Experience Association, are based on independently verified customer feedback, making them a direct reflection of passenger experience. Ratings are drawn from global traveler reviews and assess airlines on categories including seat comfort, cabin service, food and beverage, entertainment and connectivity.

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Group Chief Executive Officer Mesfin Tasew said the recognition carries particular significance as it comes directly from passengers.

"Receiving this recognition from our passengers makes it truly special. It reflects the dedication and teamwork of our staff across the entire network," he said. "Being named Best Airline in Africa motivates us to keep raising our standards and delivering an experience our customers can trust and enjoy."

APEX Group CEO Joe Leader said the award reflects large-scale verified passenger feedback.

"With more than one million verified flight ratings collected through TripIt across more than 600 airlines worldwide, APEX recognizes airlines through the most transparent awards methodology in the industry," he said, adding that Ethiopian Airlines continues to demonstrate leadership in African aviation through service quality and operational commitment.

The airline said the latest recognition adds to a series of international accolades and underscores its long-term focus on service quality and operational excellence.

Looking ahead, Ethiopian Airlines said it will continue investing in modern aircraft, digital innovation and service improvements across its expanding global network, as it strengthens its position as a leading carrier connecting Africa with international markets.

(Reporting by Horn Diplomat; Editing by Desk)

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