South Africa: Cape Town Taxi Bosses Promise End to Violence Over Routes

CODETA and CATA assure commuters there will be peace

After a spate of deadly shootings in recent months, Cape Town's rival taxi associations, CODETA and CATA, came together on Monday and agreed to end violent conflict.

The most recent dispute was over the route between Mfuleni and Somerset West. CODETA was allegedly prevented from picking up passengers in Somerset West to return to Mfuleni and Khayelitsha.

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CATA chairperson Nkululeko Sityebi said, "This is the first time in 15 years that we have been sitting in CATA offices trying to find a solution. We are not doing this for the sake of the media, but we want to assure people that there will not be violence between the two organisations."

CODETA chairperson Nceba Enge said, "There will be challenges, but we will overcome them ... We are really serious about peace, and we will continue to advocate that."

Both associations said they have no confidence in either the provincial or the City authorities to help resolve disputes.

Commuter Mathemba Finxa told GroundUp, "We hope that they will not disappoint. So many people, innocent people, have lost their lives in something that they have nothing to do with."

"Passengers have been greatly affected by this violence. Violence is not a solution. Now that the executive members of the both associations have agreed to work peacefully, the drivers must follow the same agreement."

Commuter Vusumzi Pangalele was sceptical. "I don't trust this peace deal, because they have been making peace deals for years but they keep shooting and killing each other."

Similarly, commuter Nomthunzi Ncitha said, "Until this violence is over, I will not feel safe inside a taxi at all. I am relying on a lift club in order to get home."

A taxi driver for the past 20 years told GroundUp, on condition of anonymity, that he always fears for his life when he is behind the wheel.

"Anything can happen anytime. I am hoping they will abide by the peace decisions," he said. "Everyday I look over my shoulder, fearing I could be targeted."

The two associations are also currently in discussion about fare increases in the light of rocketing petrol prices.