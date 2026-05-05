Angolan Govt Plans Road Construction Linking Bie to Eastern-Moxico

Luanda — President João Lourenço announced that the government is working on a project to build a road linking the province of Bie to the municipality of Luau in the Moxico Leste province. The road is designed to follow the route of the important Benguela Railway infrastructure in the Lobito Corridor.

After inaugurating the Luau Photovoltaic Park, the President of the Republic told journalists that the future road would start on the coast in Lobito and extend to the far east of the country on the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo. The aim is to strengthen the circulation of people and goods along the corridor.

The statesman recalled that the Benguela Railway begins on the coast and crosses the country to Luau, but noted that road traffic from Cuito in Bie province to eastern Angola has historically faced difficulties.

According to the president, this situation is being addressed through ongoing investment to ensure a structured road link between central and eastern Angola.

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On Monday , João Lourenço inspected the progress of construction work on the Luau/Cazombo and Luau/Cameia roads. He announced that 62 kilometres of the Luau-Luacano section have already been paved, and that work is underway to extend the road towards Léua and Luena.

The president added that the project foresees a connection to the province of Bié, passing through the municipalities of Munhango, Cuemba and Camacupa, which will allow for continuous connectivity along the railway corridor.

João Lourenço emphasized that, alongside this main road, the Executive is carrying out works on other roads in the region, particularly the Luau-Marco 25-Cazombo road, which is currently under construction or rehabilitation.

He also indicated that intervention on the Luau-Lago Dilolo-Cazombo section is planned at a later stage, with the aim of creating alternative road traffic routes.

The President explained that the expansion of the national road network is happening gradually, bearing in mind the size of the country and the available resources, having acknowledged that some roads are still degraded, underlining that this number is decreasing as a result of annual rehabilitation and construction work.

João Lourenço emphasized that not all roads will be paved, particularly in rural areas where the priority is ensuring possibility -- an essential condition for the movement of people and goods.

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The Head of State also emphasized the importance of complementarity between different modes of transport -- namely road, rail, air, river and sea -- to ensure balanced national development.

He said that the expansion of the road network is a determining factor in the country's economic and social development, and that the interventions will continue according to the state's financial resources. ART/HD/LTY/DAN/AMP